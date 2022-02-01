Support Local Businesses
Kentucky State University on lockdown due to bomb threat

(Kentucky State University)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State University is on lockdown due to a bomb threat made early Tuesday morning.

The university released a statement saying emergency personnel are evaluating the situation.

ATF Louisville is responding to the threat.

In-person classes have been canceled and students are being told to remain in their dorms until an all-clear has been issued.

All other people on campus are advised to shelter-in-place.

Per the university:

University operations will be suspended until further notice and campus entry will be limited at this time. Only essential staff will be allowed on campus; if you are unsure of your status, please contact your supervisor immediately. Please report anything suspicious to University Police at (502) 597-6878.

For updates, continue to check your university email, www.kysu.edu, and university social media platforms.

Essential staff should report to work and must have visible identification at all times. Residence Halls staff will inform students of dining options.

Once the investigation is complete, you will receive an all-clear message via BRED Alert and KSU email to notify you of changes to the university’s status.

Kentucky State advises the campus community to remain calm and report any suspicious activity to Campus Police at (502) 597-6878.

