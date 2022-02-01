Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Man arrested in connection to death investigation involving found human remains

David Wood, 57, was arrested on Tuesday
David Wood, 57, was arrested on Tuesday(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers have arrested a man in connection to death investigation that took place in Auburndale neighborhood in Dec.

David Wood, 57, was arrested on Tuesday without incident and was charged with abuse of of a corpse, LMPD spokeswomen Alicia Smiley said.

On Dec. 1 around 3 p.m., officers were called to investigate possible human remains found in the 1100 block of Cristland Road, near Third Street Road.

The investigation revealed the human remains were those of Wood’s mother. Wood had an outstanding warrant at the time, according to the arrest slip.

In an interview, officers found that Wood was the primary caretaker of his mother, who died in May of 2020.

Wood said after his mother died, he wrapped her up and carried her outside and left her on the back porch, police said.

The arrest slip described the suspect’s actions “treated the corpse in ways that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”

LMPD continues the investigation to determine the cause of death.

