LMPD officers plead guilty to work fraud charges

Top: (left to right) Ashley Spratt, Roniqua Yokum Bottom: (left to right) Jackie Miller, Cortez Ernest, Dontae Booker(LMPD)
Top: (left to right) Ashley Spratt, Roniqua Yokum Bottom: (left to right) Jackie Miller, Cortez Ernest, Dontae Booker(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Louisville Metro Police officers have been sentenced in a work fraud scheme after allegedly working private security jobs while on duty.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, Officers Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Ashley Spratt, and Roniqua Youcum plead guilty to theft by deception over $500 on Monday.

Officer Jackie Miller is also facing engaging in organized crime and theft by deception charges and is set to go on trial on July 12.

Between January 2018 and November 2018, Miller is said to have organized and managed multiple officers to work off-duty security shifts while on-duty with LMPD.

Court documents state Miller would retain a portion of the company’s security fee and share the remaining portion with the working officer.

The four officers were sentenced on Monday with their charges of engaging in organized crime dropped in exchange for their guilty pleas.

Booker, Spratt, Yocum and Ernest will not be facing jail time if no other charges are filed within 12 months. Ernest has also agreed to resign from LMPD.

Officer Michael Abernathy Jr. was initially charged in the incident, his charges were dropped in Nov. 2021 with the possibility of indictment by a Grand Jury.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

