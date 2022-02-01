LMPD: SWAT responds to downtown Louisville hotel after gunshot fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is working with SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team after a gunshot was heard inside of a downtown Louisville hotel.

WAVE News photographers on scene said the incident occurred at the Homewood Suites on the 600 block of West Market Street.

Officers were called to the incident around 5:45 p.m. on a welfare check when a single gunshot was heard, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff confirmed.

Police were told to evacuate the area and immediately established a perimeter for safety.

Ruoff said the scene was secured and that SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team were responding out of caution.

No other details were provided on the incident. LMPD said to avoid the area if possible.

