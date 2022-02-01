Longtime Bengals fan’s tearful celebration goes viral: VIDEO

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 86-year-old Fairfield man’s reaction to the Bengals’ win Sunday evening is getting all kinds of attention on social media.

Watching the orange and black is a Sunday tradition Jim Lipscomb used to share with his late wife. Yesterday, he watched the game’s final minutes with his daughter.

The season-ticket-holder of more than two decades has a long-standing relationship with the Super Bowl-bound franchise.

“I’ve been a fan of theirs for so long,” Jim said. “I wen to their first Super Bowl game up in Detroit.”

Jim has been a fan since the beginning—since before the beginning, actually. He as there in 1966 when the team played its first game at Nippert Stadium.

“After I went to the first Bengals’ game, I was just enamored with them,” he said.

A living room full of Bengals memorabilia and scrapbooks filled with pictures are a testament to the memories Jim and his family have shared with the franchise.

The 86-year-old has been so invested in the team over the years that he would write up his own scouting reports and send them to the Bengals brass.

That level of fandom and dedication to the team crescendoed into the viral moment Sunday night.

“I was sitting there sobbing my eyes out,” Jim recalled. “I just couldn’t picture the Bengals in the Super Bowl, and I just cried my eyes out.”

