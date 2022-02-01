Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Longtime Bengals fan’s tearful celebration goes viral: VIDEO

Jim Lipscomb watched the first Bengals game in person in 1966. He didn’t miss a moment Sunday.
Bengals fan's emotional reaction to win goes viral
By Ken Brown
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 86-year-old Fairfield man’s reaction to the Bengals’ win Sunday evening is getting all kinds of attention on social media.

Watching the orange and black is a Sunday tradition Jim Lipscomb used to share with his late wife. Yesterday, he watched the game’s final minutes with his daughter.

The season-ticket-holder of more than two decades has a long-standing relationship with the Super Bowl-bound franchise.

“I’ve been a fan of theirs for so long,” Jim said. “I wen to their first Super Bowl game up in Detroit.”

Jim has been a fan since the beginning—since before the beginning, actually. He as there in 1966 when the team played its first game at Nippert Stadium.

“After I went to the first Bengals’ game, I was just enamored with them,” he said.

A living room full of Bengals memorabilia and scrapbooks filled with pictures are a testament to the memories Jim and his family have shared with the franchise.

The 86-year-old has been so invested in the team over the years that he would write up his own scouting reports and send them to the Bengals brass.

That level of fandom and dedication to the team crescendoed into the viral moment Sunday night.

“I was sitting there sobbing my eyes out,” Jim recalled. “I just couldn’t picture the Bengals in the Super Bowl, and I just cried my eyes out.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
The Kentucky Theater is in downtown Lexington and opened in 1921.
Kentucky is the saddest state in America, study shows
New Albany police officer identified in murder/suicide incident
I-65 south of downtown reopened after deadly pedestrian accident
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Buckle Up! 60s Followed By A Winter Storm

Latest News

UofL forward Malik Williams
Pegues announces that Malik Williams is suspended indefinitely
Maira Ansari takes a peek inside Cardinal Stadium
ACC releases UofL 2022 football schedule
Evan McPherson nails game winning field goal to send the Bengals to the Super Bowl
The Bengals Are Super Bowl Bound
Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport
Fleming, Penn Lead Bellarmine to Victory at Florida Gulf Coast