Louisvillians stock up on supplies ahead of winter weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People all over the Louisville area spent Tuesday shopping and stocking up on supplies in preparation for an approaching winter storm.

Customers were busy picking up generators and salt at Brownsboro Hardware and Paint. A number of trucks filled with supplies are on order to serve the increased demand created by the winter weather, store owner Doug Carroll said.

“We got several pallets of ice melt still in stock. We have more ice melt coming this evening along with generators as well and more lanterns in case the power does go out,” Carroll said.

Carroll said when it snows, sleds are usually first to fly off the shelves. However, the upcoming freeze expected on Thursday is more about being prepared and proactive, so the ice doesn’t cost families money when it thaws.

“Because of the ice and freezing rain, they are talking about —we have sold a few generators this morning, also batteries flash flights lanterns,” Carroll said, “things people need if their power goes out.”

Insulating outdoor spickets and changing furnace filters could prevent people from having to spend a lot of money in the coming days, Matt Tyner, the director of marketing for Jarboe’s Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, said.

“We have several calls every year where we just have to go and replace the furnace filter,” Tyner said.

Stay prepared with local weather updates with the WAVE Weather App. Click here to install it.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.