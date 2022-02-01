Support Local Businesses
Pegues announces that Malik Williams is suspended indefinitely

UofL forward Malik Williams
UofL forward Malik Williams(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL interim head coach Mike Pegues announced tonight on his weekly radio show that starting forward Malik Williams has been suspended indefinitely.

“Unfortunately we will be without Malik Williams on Tuesday evening,” Pegues said on 840 WHAS Radio. “There is a standard in which all of our guys are expected to meet. Unfortunately Malik hasn’t met that standard at different times throughout the year. As a result of that, now that I’m the interim head coach, I feel like it’s my duty and responsibility to maintain the character and the integrity in our locker room. When and if Malik decides he wants to partake in that, he will be welcomed back with open arms. Until then, I’m gonna finish the season, we’re gonna play North Carolina without him. He has every opportunity to rejoin us. We have to do things the right way. We have to be coachable. We have to be everyday guys. We can’t fight coaching. We can’t fight constructive criticism. Can’t do it, can’t have guys that do it. I won’t have it.”

The suspension is one game for now.

“We hope that Malik decides to be the guy who he has been at times, which is a good leader and an energetic guy, who has helped us throughout his career,” Pegues added.

He will be out for the Cards (11-10, 5-6 ACC) home game against North Carolina (15-6, 7-3) on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.

Williams is UofL’s leading scorer at 10.0 points per game and leading rebounder at 8.7 rebounds per game.

He is the first three-time captain in the history of the program.

Roosevelt Wheeler is also out after suffering a concussion on Saturday against Duke.

