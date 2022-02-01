Pegues gets bonus for filling in as Cards interim head coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Athletic Association Board approved a revised contract for Cards interim head men’s basketball coach Mike Pegues on Tuesday.

Pegues will receive a one-time payment of $340,000 on March 31,2022. The salary is for the period from January 27-June 30, 2022.

The contract Pegues was working under was paying him $340,000 per season, and was a three-year deal from July 1, 2021-April 30, 2024.

There are numerous performance bonuses in the new deal, including a $125,000 bonus for winning the ACC Tournament.

The Cards are 0-1 under Pegues in his latest stint as the interim head coach and 5-2 this season in that role.

UofL is 11-10 overall and hosts North Carolina (15-6) tonight at 8 p.m.

They have nine games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season.

