Simmons College receives $500K grant for STEAM diversity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Simmons College of Kentucky and J.P. Morgan Chase are working together to diversify the science and engineering field.

According to the National Science Foundation 70 percent of full-time scientists and engineers in the United States are white. You’ll find some of the biggest gaps in race, ethnicity and gender in STEAM careers and programs. A new initiative hopes to change that.

Simmons College of Kentucky gained some steam with its goal to add diversity to the data science field. With the help of JP Morgan Chase and $500,000. Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College, said the grant is transformative and looking toward the future.

“When they see other kids who are pursing degrees in technology it will create a new aspirational role models and also create a new norm,” Cosby said. “That is so desperately needed in communities that have been historically dis- invested in.”

Microsoft Future of Work will receive $200,000. The program helps children prepare for jobs that haven’t even been created yet. This way they’re not competing with automation but instead staying ahead of it.

Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of the Jefferson County Public Schools, the largest school district in Kentucky, said more students should be streamlined to Simmons College. Adding that the pair is the perfect storm to create success and tackle inequities.

Pollio said the success of the district is directly tied to Simmons College. They can work hand and hand to move forward together.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.