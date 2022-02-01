Support Local Businesses
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/1

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Looking good today with highs pushing 60 degrees, and could even briefly exceed it!

Then we get ready for a soggy Wednesday with just RAIN for the day.

That changes Thursday when cold air slides underneath the rain NW to SE throughout the day into Thursday Night.

That will change the rain to freezing rain, then sleet, then snow. But how quickly? That will play a big role on impacts amounts as there is a big difference in staying sleet for hours vs freezing rain. So that part of the forecast we are still working on.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather Blog for the latest!!

