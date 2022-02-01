SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/1

Looking good today with highs pushing 60 degrees, and could even briefly exceed it!

Then we get ready for a soggy Wednesday with just RAIN for the day.

That changes Thursday when cold air slides underneath the rain NW to SE throughout the day into Thursday Night.

That will change the rain to freezing rain, then sleet, then snow. But how quickly? That will play a big role on impacts amounts as there is a big difference in staying sleet for hours vs freezing rain. So that part of the forecast we are still working on.

