Suspect arrested in January homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a January 6 shooting that left another man dead.

Rayshon Dontre Johnson, 20, of Louisville, was taken into custody January 31. He is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Court documents state Johnson was in possession of the gun used the shooting death of Erik Girton.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Springfield Drive while Johnson was picking up a woman who lived with Girton. The woman told detectives while she was putting items into Johnson’s car, Girton came out of the apartment, approached the car and opened the door. That’s when Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Girton multiple times.

After the shooting, Johnson drove of with the woman but she got out of the car a block away and returned tp check on Girton.

Johnson is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

