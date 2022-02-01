Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in January homicide

Rayshon Dontre Johnson, 20, of Louisville, is charged with murder and possession of a handgun...
Rayshon Dontre Johnson, 20, of Louisville, is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a January 6 shooting that left another man dead.

Rayshon Dontre Johnson, 20, of Louisville, was taken into custody January 31. He is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Court documents state Johnson was in possession of the gun used the shooting death of Erik Girton.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Springfield Drive while Johnson was picking up a woman who lived with Girton. The woman told detectives while she was putting items into Johnson’s car, Girton came out of the apartment, approached the car and opened the door. That’s when Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Girton multiple times.

After the shooting, Johnson drove of with the woman but she got out of the car a block away and returned tp check on Girton.

Johnson is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

The Kentucky Theater is in downtown Lexington and opened in 1921.
Kentucky is the saddest state in America, study shows
Officers were called to the incident on the 600 block of West Market around 5:45 p.m. on a...
LMPD clears scene after SWAT responds to downtown Louisville hotel
UofL forward Malik Williams
Pegues announces that Malik Williams is suspended indefinitely
I-65 south of downtown reopened after deadly pedestrian accident
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/31

Latest News

Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/1
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/1
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/1
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Tuesday morning, February 1, 2022
This year's Super Bowl spread could cost a lot more than last year. Also, teachers are quitting...
Your Money: Teachers quitting, Super Bowl food prices, Natural gas futures, Best states for singles