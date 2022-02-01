Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Suspect identified, new information about deadly I-65 wrong-way crash released

Jose Antonio Mecho Orozco, 18, is charged of murder, assault, four counts of wanton...
Jose Antonio Mecho Orozco, 18, is charged of murder, assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, and several traffic charges in connection with a deadly October 16, 2021 wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 near the University of Louisville campus.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person arrested for a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 near the University of Louisville campus is set to make his first court appearance as an adult.

Jose Antonio Mecho Orozco, 18, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this morning on charges of murder, assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and not having an operators license or insurance.

Around 4 a.m. on October 16, 2021, LMPD officers were alerted about a car going north in the southbound lanes of I-65. The arrest report says the car driven by Mecho nearly hit two officers before it struck a southbound vehicle head-on knocking it into the path of a third car.

The driver of the vehicle Mecho’s car hit, Duaa Lufti, 22, of Elizabethtown, died from her injuries. One of Lufti’s passengers was critically injured and another sustained minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle declined treatment from EMS.

LMPD investigators say there were several open beer cans on the floorboard of Mecho’s car. Police obtained a search warrant for toxicology records taken at UofL. The arrest report says Mecho had a blood alcohol level of 0.282.

Mecho was 17 at the time of the accident and has been in juvenile detention. Because he was a juvenile, information about him could not be released until be turned 18.

During his arraignment in December, Mecho was appointed a public defender. He is scheduled to be in court tomorrow afternoon for a pretrial conference.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

The Kentucky Theater is in downtown Lexington and opened in 1921.
Kentucky is the saddest state in America, study shows
Officers were called to the incident on the 600 block of West Market around 5:45 p.m. on a...
LMPD clears scene after SWAT responds to downtown Louisville hotel
UofL forward Malik Williams
Pegues announces that Malik Williams is suspended indefinitely
I-65 south of downtown reopened after deadly pedestrian accident
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/31

Latest News

Brett Hankison’s attorneys said he unable to attend court proceedings to start jury selection...
Jury selection in Hankison trial delayed
A quiet, warm day before wintry weather returns to end the week.
FORECAST: Warmer, quiet day before rain returns tomorrow
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday midday February 1, 2022
Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
Gun found in student’s backpack at Academy @ Shawnee