Suspect identified, new information about deadly I-65 wrong-way crash released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person arrested for a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 near the University of Louisville campus is set to make his first court appearance as an adult.

Jose Antonio Mecho Orozco, 18, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this morning on charges of murder, assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and not having an operators license or insurance.

Around 4 a.m. on October 16, 2021, LMPD officers were alerted about a car going north in the southbound lanes of I-65. The arrest report says the car driven by Mecho nearly hit two officers before it struck a southbound vehicle head-on knocking it into the path of a third car.

The driver of the vehicle Mecho’s car hit, Duaa Lufti, 22, of Elizabethtown, died from her injuries. One of Lufti’s passengers was critically injured and another sustained minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle declined treatment from EMS.

LMPD investigators say there were several open beer cans on the floorboard of Mecho’s car. Police obtained a search warrant for toxicology records taken at UofL. The arrest report says Mecho had a blood alcohol level of 0.282.

Mecho was 17 at the time of the accident and has been in juvenile detention. Because he was a juvenile, information about him could not be released until be turned 18.

During his arraignment in December, Mecho was appointed a public defender. He is scheduled to be in court tomorrow afternoon for a pretrial conference.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.