Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

UPDATE: LMPD clears scene after SWAT responds to downtown Louisville hotel

Officers were called to the incident on the 600 block of West Market around 5:45 p.m. on a...
Officers were called to the incident on the 600 block of West Market around 5:45 p.m. on a welfare check when a single gunshot was heard, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff confirmed.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police has cleared a scene after working with SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team at a downtown Louisville hotel.

WAVE News photographers on scene said the incident occurred at the Homewood Suites on the 600 block of West Market Street.

Officers were called to the incident around 5:45 p.m. on a welfare check when a single gunshot was heard, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff confirmed.

Police were told to evacuate the area and immediately established a perimeter for safety.

Ruoff confirmed the scene was secured around 8:30 p.m. and all parties were accounted for.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
The Kentucky Theater is in downtown Lexington and opened in 1921.
Kentucky is the saddest state in America, study shows
New Albany police officer identified in murder/suicide incident
I-65 south of downtown reopened after deadly pedestrian accident
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Buckle Up! 60s Followed By A Winter Storm

Latest News

Top: (left to right) Ashley Spratt, Roniqua Yokum Bottom: (left to right) Jackie Miller, Cortez...
LMPD officers plead guilty to work fraud charges
Woman taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD investigating
Oxmoor Center is attempting to convert 28,000 square feet of its second floor to office space.
Oxmoor Center plans to add office space inside mall
Thursday could bring a mix of winter precipitation, making travel difficult.
State, local snow crews already preparing for Thursday’s winter weather