UPDATE: LMPD clears scene after SWAT responds to downtown Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police has cleared a scene after working with SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team at a downtown Louisville hotel.

WAVE News photographers on scene said the incident occurred at the Homewood Suites on the 600 block of West Market Street.

Officers were called to the incident around 5:45 p.m. on a welfare check when a single gunshot was heard, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff confirmed.

Police were told to evacuate the area and immediately established a perimeter for safety.

Ruoff confirmed the scene was secured around 8:30 p.m. and all parties were accounted for.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.