Woman hit, killed in Walmart parking lot in Louisville

A woman died after being struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Walmart in Pleasure...
A woman died after being struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Walmart in Pleasure Ridge Park, LMPD said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after being hit by a car in the Raggard Road Walmart parking lot in Pleasure Ridge Park.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, an LMPD spokesperson said.

Based on an initial investigation, a woman was crossing the street in the crosswalk when a truck going northbound in the parking lot hit and killed her. The truck’s driver stayed in the area as officers and other emergency crews responded.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

