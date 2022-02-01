Woman taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was found shot on Monday.

It happened around 7 p.m., when a Louisville Metro police officer was flagged down and found the woman shot at South 7th Street and West Liberty Street, according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries. LMPD detectives are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or provide information through the online crime tip portal.

