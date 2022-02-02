Support Local Businesses
86-year-old Bengals fan headed to the Super Bowl thanks to community fundraiser

‘I love you. God bless you. Who dey!’
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jim Lipscomb watched the first Bengals game in person at Nippert Stadium in 1968.

Some 51 years later, on Feb. 13, he’ll be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles watching the Bengals play in the Super Bowl.

Lipscomb, 86, became internet famous earlier this week when a video of him celebrating the AFC Championship Game win went viral on social media.

“I was sitting there sobbing my eyes out,” Lipscomb told FOX19 Monday. “I just couldn’t picture the Bengals in the Super Bowl, and I just cried my eyes out.”

Afterward, a fundraiser started online to help get him to Los Angeles. It hit its goal Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night, Lipscomb posted to social media to thank everyone who helped make his dream come true.

“People of the world, I bless you,” he said. “You have done something that many people would not think of doing. You have been such a wonderful, wonderful bunch of people that have taken me under your wing. I appreciate it. I love you. God bless you. Who dey!”

GRANDPA IS GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!!

Posted by Lizzie Eschenbrenner on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

