ALERT DAY: Ice and snow arrives Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wet end to Wednesday

ALERT DAY THURSDAY with rain to ice to snow

Slick and messy commute Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain sticks around tonight as the cold front approaches and the wind weakens. We look to remain in the 40s to near 50° through the evening before the cold front drops temperatures early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is an ALERT DAY as the cold front pushes through, dropping temperatures which will lead to a changeover in precipitation from rain to freezing rain tomorrow morning. As temperatures drop, sleet and snow will develop.

The sleet and/or snow moves out tomorrow evening as gusty winds remain; ice and wind could lead to power outages. Hazardous travel can be expected, especially on untreated roads. Expect lows in the teens and low 20s.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place for the Friday morning commute due to the possibility of slick roads. Light snow may still be falling as well with it tapering to flurries and ending by mid-morning. Staying below freezing all day.

