ALERT DAY: Ice storm warning Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

ICE STORM WARNING: Much of WAVE Country, including Louisville: Thursday AM-Friday AM

WINTER STORM WARNING: Jackson/Jennings Counties in Indiana: Late Tonight-Friday AM

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Adair County: Thursday PM through Friday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold air is on the move and will undercut the rain falling across southern Indiana overnight. Expect some icing north and west of Louisville overnight. Lows in the city will hold above freezing.

Alert Day - ice storm warning. Rain will transition to freezing rain as surface temperatures drop below freezing by mid morning. Ice accumulation greater than 0.5 inches is possible topped with light sleet and snow.

The sleet and/or snow moves out tomorrow evening as gusty winds remain; ice and wind could lead to power outages. Hazardous travel can be expected, especially on untreated roads. Expect lows in the teens and low 20s.

WAVE Weather Alert Day for the Friday morning commute as slick roads are likely. Light snow may still be falling as well with it tapering to flurries and ending by mid-morning. Staying below freezing all day.

Use caution! Main impact will be on travel and power. Stay tuned to the WAVE Storm Tracking Team for frequent updates!

