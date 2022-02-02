Support Local Businesses
Before the storm, a flurry of shopping as people stock up

People at the ValuMarket in the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road were stocking up on groceries Wednesday, a full day before the arrival of freezing rain and ice.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the going gets tough, the tough get shopping.

People at the ValuMarket in the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road were stocking up on groceries Wednesday, a full day before the arrival of freezing rain and ice.

“Just stocking up for the ice storm,” shopper Kevin Przybylski said. “Hopefully it won’t be too bad.”

“I’m just picking up what looks good,” Rylee Pitzer said. “And we need milk. That was an essential.”

Staff at the ValuMarket worked on a busy Wednesday to keep the shelves full for whatever tastes people might have.

“I don’t deal with the normal eggs and bread and stuff like that,” Roy Mattingly said. “I dabble more in comfort food and like veggies galore.”

“I’m picking up meat, milk, eggs and bread, potatoes,” said Nona Lewis, who cooks meals for the homeless.

Others shopped for family.

“She gave me a list,” Catherine Oleksa said about her daughter. “And I found everything. So I’m really pleased.”

