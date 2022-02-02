Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after being struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Walmart in Pleasure...
Woman hit, killed in Walmart parking lot in Louisville
The Kentucky Theater is in downtown Lexington and opened in 1921.
Kentucky is the saddest state in America, study shows
UofL forward Malik Williams
Pegues announces that Malik Williams is suspended indefinitely
Duaa Lutfi, 22, was killed when the car she was driving was hit head-on by a suspected drunk...
New information about deadly I-65 wrong-way crash released
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/1

Latest News

Hardin County leaders haven’t forgotten the storm of 2009. That’s why the prep work started...
Elizabethtown relying on experience to prep for 2022 ice storm
Bobby Shepard is booked in Clark County Jail and is charged with resisting law enforcement and...
Indiana man arrested after early-morning pursuit in Clark County
According to his arrest slip, David Wood treated his mother's corpse "in ways that would...
Louisville man accused of leaving dead mother on porch for a year appears in court
Family members confirmed with WAVE the victim was 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Second murder suspect of Bullitt Co. man in custody after being shot in Louisville
People at the ValuMarket in the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road were stocking up on groceries...
Before the storm, a flurry of shopping as people stock up