Cards fall in overtime to North Carolina 90-83

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some questionable calls down the stretch played a part as UofL fell to North Carolina 90-83 in overtime on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

El Ellis scored a career-high 25 points and keyed a comeback from a 55-45 deficit midway through the second half.

His steal and layup with 15.6 seconds left tied the game at 74.

In the extra session, it was 84-81 Tar Heels when Matt Cross drove, missed, but forced a tie up with North Carolina big man Armando Bacot. In the fight for the ball, Cross was tossed to the ground. Jae’Lyn Withers stepped in and pushed Bacot. Bacot went flying to the ground. The officials reviewed the play and determined that Withers push was excessive. He was assessed a technical foul.

“Well I was told on Jae’Lyn’s technical, he pushed the kid, and frustrated with the call because Jae’Lyn isn’t that type of kid. He’s not a kid that’s just gonna walk into a scrum and start something,” UofL interim head coach Mike Pegues said.

Then more controversy, down 86-83, Cross missed a three-pointer, and Sydney Curry was called for a foul tussling with Bacot. The replay seemed to show Bacot with his arm across the chest of Curry.

“The Bacot-Sydney scrum that was, to me, looked like a clear foul on Bacot, it went the other way,” Pegues said. “I was completely shocked by that, nonetheless I have to learn to temper myself, even when things are seemingly something that I think it should be. I’m responsible, in part, for why we lost tonight, because I have to control my temper better and I apologize to my team and our fan base for getting that tech, so I’m not gonna sit here and blame the officials, that’s something that’s being taken care of my our administration. They’re looking into those calls cause those are two tough calls,” Pegues said.

Cross finished with 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Bacot led North Carolina with 19 points and 22 rebounds.

The loss was UofL’s fourth straight and seventh in their last eight games. They fall to 11-11, 5-7 in the ACC. North Carolina improves to 16-6, 8-3.

“We were down 10 with 12 and a half minutes to go in the second half and at times when we’ve hit that level of adversity, this team has not responded that way. Tonight they fought back, and I’m proud of that,” Pegues said.

The Cards visit Syracuse (10-11, 4-6) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

