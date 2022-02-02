Support Local Businesses
DEVELOPING: Suspects arrested in multi-county police pursuit across Ky., Ind.

LMPD officers were called to assist in a multi-county chase Tuesday night.
LMPD officers were called to assist in a multi-county chase Tuesday night.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested multiple suspects after a multi-county police chase on Tuesday night, LMPD confirmed.

The incident happened around 11:33 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to assist in police pursuit across Clark and Jefferson County, Indiana, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

The chase took place on I-65 South and ended near the Outer Loop exit close to mile marker 127.

TRIMARC confirmed the right three lanes and right shoulder have been blocked near the Fern Valley Road exit as the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

