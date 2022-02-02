Duck Donuts debuts Valentine’s Day chocolate assortment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Duck Donuts announced their brand-new Valentine’s Day line-up of chocolate box assortments on Tuesday.

From Feb. 1 through Feb. 14, the limited-time donut assortment will feature flavors like:

Chocolate Covered Bacon: Chocolate icing with chopped bacon

Raspberry Truffle: Chocolate icing with raspberry drizzle

Vanilla Crème: Vanilla icing with limited-time love sprinkles and a candied rose

Strawberry Fudge: Strawberry icing with love sprinkles and chocolate drizzle

Since the Shelbyville Road location’s grand opening in Feb. of 2021, Duck Donuts has more than 100 locally owned locations across the United States.

