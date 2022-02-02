Support Local Businesses
Duck Donuts debuts Valentine’s Day chocolate assortment

Duck Donuts announced their limited-time Valentine's Day edition of chocolate assortments.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Duck Donuts announced their brand-new Valentine’s Day line-up of chocolate box assortments on Tuesday.

From Feb. 1 through Feb. 14, the limited-time donut assortment will feature flavors like:

  • Chocolate Covered Bacon: Chocolate icing with chopped bacon
  • Raspberry Truffle: Chocolate icing with raspberry drizzle
  • Vanilla Crème: Vanilla icing with limited-time love sprinkles and a candied rose
  • Strawberry Fudge: Strawberry icing with love sprinkles and chocolate drizzle

Since the Shelbyville Road location’s grand opening in Feb. of 2021, Duck Donuts has more than 100 locally owned locations across the United States.

To learn more about Duck Donuts and their menu and local promotions click here.

