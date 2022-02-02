Electrical crews prepare to restore power ahead of winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Electrical crews are planning for major outages across the state.

Crews are on standby, fueling trucks, and ready to spring into action if and when the time comes.

“Ice is always going to be any electric utility’s biggest concern,” Joe Arnold from Kentucky Electrical Cooperatives said. “As you are repairing those lines and rebuilding that infrastructure, there are still trees that are coated with ice above you and those tree limbs continue to weigh down and crash down. You have to be hyper-aware and vigilant about your surroundings. Not to mention the fact that the ground you’re on itself is very slick and very dangerous and you’re working in very frigid conditions.”

Arnold wants to make sure every Kentuckian will have power.

Kentucky Electrical Cooperatives supports the smaller electrical distributors, specifically in rural areas. The co-ops serve 117 out of Kentucky’s 120 counties, including several thousand homes in Hardin, Nelson, and Meade counties.

With a large network of co-ops, Arnold said crews in different counties and states are ready to jump into action at some of the toughest hit spots.

“So that’s one thing that’s great about the co-op network is that we help each other. There are co-ops, for instance, from Kentucky that returned a couple of weeks ago after helping restore power after an ice storm in Virginia.”

Arnold said when powerlines come down, you should always assume they’re live. Never touch a powerline and immediately report it to your local utilities company.

