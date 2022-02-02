FORECAST: Just a PLAIN rain today; Ice Storm Warning Thursday

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (2/3/22) into FRIDAY AM (2/4/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ICE STORM WARNING: Much of WAVE Country, including Louisville: Thursday AM-Friday AM

WINTER STORM WARNING: Jackson/Jennings Counties in Indiana: Late Tonight-Friday AM

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Adair County: Thursday PM-Friday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy and rainy today with temperatures holding steady much of the day. No wintry weather will take place.

Rain will ease to spotty showers into the night ahead. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s but it appears the Metro will stay above freezing into the morning rush period Thursday.

Thursday continues to be a WAVE Weather Alert Day as rain changes to freezing rain by mid-morning. Freezing rain will continue into the afternoon, possibly changing to sleet and even snow. Those “changeovers” would greatly impact ice vs snow amounts. Sleet and/or snow will end on Thursday evening.

The wind will remain gusty so we’ll need to watch for power outages for those that picked up significant icing on the trees/power lines. Roads will continue to worsen as we get colder.

