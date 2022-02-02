Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Just a PLAIN rain today; Ice Storm Warning Thursday

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (2/3/22) into FRIDAY AM (2/4/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ICE STORM WARNING: Much of WAVE Country, including Louisville: Thursday AM-Friday AM
  • WINTER STORM WARNING: Jackson/Jennings Counties in Indiana: Late Tonight-Friday AM
  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Adair County: Thursday PM-Friday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy and rainy today with temperatures holding steady much of the day. No wintry weather will take place.

Rain will ease to spotty showers into the night ahead. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s but it appears the Metro will stay above freezing into the morning rush period Thursday.

Thursday continues to be a WAVE Weather Alert Day as rain changes to freezing rain by mid-morning. Freezing rain will continue into the afternoon, possibly changing to sleet and even snow. Those “changeovers” would greatly impact ice vs snow amounts. Sleet and/or snow will end on Thursday evening.

The wind will remain gusty so we’ll need to watch for power outages for those that picked up significant icing on the trees/power lines. Roads will continue to worsen as we get colder.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/2 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/2 4AM Update

Most Read

A woman died after being struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Walmart in Pleasure...
Woman hit, killed in Walmart parking lot in Louisville
The Kentucky Theater is in downtown Lexington and opened in 1921.
Kentucky is the saddest state in America, study shows
UofL forward Malik Williams
Pegues announces that Malik Williams is suspended indefinitely
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/1
Duaa Lutfi, 22, was killed when the car she was driving was hit head-on by a suspected drunk...
New information about deadly I-65 wrong-way crash released

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/2 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/2 4AM Update
Stores stock up on salt to ahead of winter weather demand
Louisvillians stock up on supplies ahead of winter weather
The mere mention of an ice storm could conjure up images for many of the winter storms of 2009.
Ice adds another element of risk to winter storms
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/1