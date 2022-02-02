Support Local Businesses
How to appeal vehicle property taxes

Appeals must be filed before a vehicle's tax payment due date.
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Everything seems to be getting more expensive these days, and for those who live in Jefferson County, there’s a way to make sure their car isn’t one of them.

The Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator has released a new tool to assist people in ensuring they are only paying what is owed on a vehicle’s property tax and nothing more. It is a brand-new online appeals system.

The value of a vehicle is determined by industry standards. According to J.D Power, the property valuation administration, there is a guide for clean trade-in values for vehicles driven 10,000 miles per year on average, which starts on Jan. 1.

Owners are encouraged to appeal if their vehicle has a higher annual mileage, mechanical or body damage.

Appeals must be received by 4 p.m. on the due date of the tax.

Some drivers, such as Marion Haill, are eager to save money on anything.

”It makes me feel good,” Haill said. “I don’t mind saving money.”

Keep track of a vehicle’s evidence and documentation to aid in a tax appeal case. Keep a list of everything that needs to be prepared, such as a verified auto shop to assist you in getting the best value. According to the PVA, those who are shocked by the cost of registration renewal should also file an appeal.

It only takes three simple steps to do so online:

  1. Visit the PVA’s website at Jeffersonpva.ky.gov
  2. Complete the application
  3. Include documentation or photographic evidence, and then submit

Appeals must be filed prior to the due date of a vehicle’s tax payment. Owners don’t have to wait for a tax notice to file an appeal; they can do so as early as Jan. 1 each year.

