Indiana man arrested after early-morning pursuit in Clark County

Bobby Shepard is booked in Clark County Jail and is charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.(Clark County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man is facing charges after leading state police on a high-speed pursuit in Clark County on Wednesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an Indiana State Police trooper noticed a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse speeding on State Road 62 near Bull Creek Road, east of Charlestown.

The trooper said the vehicle was going 75 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to a release.

Police said the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Bobby Dale Shepard, Jr., led police on a pursuit traveling at speeds of 100 miles per hour and running stop signs.

A trooper deployed stop sticks as Shepard circled back and approached State Road 62 and Bull Creek Road. All four tires on the vehicle were deflated, and Shepard lost control on Oscar Long Road, sliding off the roadway and into a ditch.

ISP said Shepard then left the vehicle and attempted to run down Oscar Long Road on foot before eventually surrendering to police.

Shepard is booked in Clark County Jail and is charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

