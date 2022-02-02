Liberty at Bellarmine moved up to 1:30 p.m. tip off on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine’s ASUN contest against Liberty on Thursday has been moved up to a 1:30 p.m. tip off in Freedom Hall.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m., but with icy conditions forecast for Louisville, the earlier tip time was deemed necessary.

The Knights are 13-9, 7-1 in the ASUN, and in second place in the West Division. Liberty, the defending league champion, is 15-7, 6-1, and in first place in the East Division. Bellarmine is 8-1 in Freedom Hall this season.

“Following the Governor declaring a state of emergency, and it’s such a big game, we’re trying to accommodate our fans, so that they leave work, school or any obligations they have, instead of going back home and coming back out,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. “It’ll be dry and 72 in Freedom Hall, I give you my word.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.