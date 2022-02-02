Support Local Businesses
Louisville man accused of leaving dead mother on porch for a year appears in court

According to his arrest slip, David Wood treated his mother's corpse "in ways that would...
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man accused of wrapping up his dead mother and leaving her body on his back porch for more than a year told a Jefferson County District Court judge in court on Wednesday he wants to represent himself.

David Wood, 57, was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse on Tuesday. After human remains were discovered in Auburndale in December, detectives with the Louisville Metro Police Department launched an investigation that led to Wood’s arrest. His mother’s body was discovered wrapped in a blanket on the back porch of a house on Cristland Road, near Third Street Road, according to his arrest report.

Investigators discovered during his police interview that his mother died in May of 2020, and that he was her primary caregiver. According to his arrest slip, he “treated the corpse in ways that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”

The judge warned Wood to exercise his Fifth Amendment rights, but Wood spoke a lot throughout the court hearing. He told the judge he was a former lawyer and wished to represent himself and argued that his charges are not as serious as they appear. He also asked to be released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

“I will tell you I am uncomfortable releasing you on this charge,” the judge told him.

Wood then said he had “medical issues” and was not a flight risk.

“Your honor, can I say one thing on my behalf?” he asked.

“Sir, you understand you have the right to remain silent?” the judge asked. “Anything you say can be used against you in a court of law.”

When Wood said yes, the judge responded, “I would suggest you don’t tell me anything about the nature of this.”

“All I want to say is I talked to the detective,” he said. “These charges sound a lot worse than they are, and I do have a few medical issues. I’m not a flight risk, I’m not a violent person, as you can see from my record. I have no reason to — I want to resolve this, believe me, more than anything.”

The judge denied Wood’s request for release and kept his bond at $120,000.

LMPD is still investigating his mother’s cause of death.

