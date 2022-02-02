Louisville’s favorite groundhog spreads groundhog day cheer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Groundhog Day 2022, Louisville’s Major the Groundhog made his rounds.

Some groundhogs like to play the role of meteorologist; not Major. He’s all about entertaining and educating.

Although he doesn’t have the name recognition like Punxatawney Phil, he’s not bothered by it. He doesn’t predict the weather. The only thing he’s predicting is the possibility of more treats.

On Wednesday, he met with residents at Magnolia Springs Senior Living. These facilities have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19. Visitors have been limited, but this visitor was most welcomed.

Major currently lives at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Bullitt County. It’s a place that focuses on rehabilitating wild animals and returning them to their natural habitat. Residents at Magnolia Springs were glad to see Major Wednesday.

“What they’re doing is wonderful,” said resident Nancy Hopkins.”[I’m] just so glad to have him visit, and it’s educational, we really enjoyed that. I hope that [Second Chances] can come back and tell us more about God’s creatures.”

Major is seven years old and has spent nearly his entire life at Second Chances.

