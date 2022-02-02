Name of woman killed in Walmart parking lot accident released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.

Lynette Armstrong, 59, of Louisville, died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Armstrong was crossing the street in the crosswalk when a truck going northbound in the parking lot struck her.

The truck’s driver stayed in the area as officers and other emergency crews responded.

The accident remains under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

