Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

No motive revealed in shooting that killed Minnesota student

Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting...
Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school.(Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and an another critically injured.

The students were shot Tuesday outside South Education Center in Richfield, a suburb just south of Minneapolis.

Police arrested two teen suspects at separate locations later in the day.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said five people were involved in the “horrific, tragic incident,” but didn’t give further details other than to say it was a disagreement among “acquaintances.”

A 15-year-old student was killed and a 17-year-old student was critically injured.

A third student was hurt but Henthorne said he wasn’t sure whether the injuries were from gunfire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after being struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Walmart in Pleasure...
Woman hit, killed in Walmart parking lot in Louisville
The Kentucky Theater is in downtown Lexington and opened in 1921.
Kentucky is the saddest state in America, study shows
UofL forward Malik Williams
Pegues announces that Malik Williams is suspended indefinitely
Duaa Lutfi, 22, was killed when the car she was driving was hit head-on by a suspected drunk...
New information about deadly I-65 wrong-way crash released
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/1

Latest News

People at the ValuMarket in the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road were stocking up on groceries...
Before the storm, a flurry of shopping as people stock up
The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of...
Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks