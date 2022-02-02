Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65 identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man who was died Monday morning after he was struck on Interstate 65 has been released.

Michael Holmes, 38, died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jacqueline Smith.

Holmes was killed around 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the St. Catherine Street exit.

The police investigation closed I-65 South for more than four hours causing traffic backups to the north into the I-64/I-71 junction.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.