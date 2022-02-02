Second murder suspect of Bullitt Co. man in custody after being shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect charged with the murder of a Bullitt County man after attempting to steal a trailer is now in custody after he was shot in a separate incident on Wednesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 6600 block of Southside Drive.

Detectives with LMPD contacted the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office after they discovered the victim was a suspect in the death of Kevin Watts on Jan. 22.

Bradlee Simmons was charged with murder and robbery in connection with the incident, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The other suspect, Richard Kenneth Reno, Jr., was arrested on Monday in Bullitt County.

Reno and Simmons are the two suspects listed in a warrant who attempted to steal a trailer from Watts’ home on Woodsdale Road. The two suspects hooked up the trailer to a pickup truck and drove away, when Watts attempted to chase the two men in another vehicle.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said there was a crash at the intersection of Woodsdale Road and Cedar Road, where Watts had been shot and killed. The two suspects then ran away.

After treatment, Simmons will be moved to the Bullitt County Jail and await trial in Bullitt County.

LMPD is handling the investigation into the shooting on Southside Drive.

