Snow/IceTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/2

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ice Storm Warning kicks in on Thursday which will lead to big problems on the roads, tree damage and power outages.

Let’s hope the freezing rain will switch to sleet or even snow faster than expected as that would help on some of those issues but as of now, the duration still looks lengthy during for freezing rain and that is the big concern here.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest forecast!

AM video update is attached!

