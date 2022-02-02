State of Emergency declared in Kentucky ahead of winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency ahead of an impending winter storm set to hit Thursday morning and continue into Friday.

The State of Emergency puts in place National Guardsmen and Kentucky State Police troopers, who will be posted along major interstates so they can quickly be deployed in emergencies.

Beshear said the amount of ice being predicted could cause people across the state to lose power. He urged Kentuckians not to drive, even on major interstates and highways. Anyone who must drive is cautioned to have supplies in their car, including blankets, gloves, water and snacks.

The governor also ordered the closing of state office buildings on Thursday.

“Freezing roadways are extremely dangerous,” Beshear said. “I am closing all state office buildings and asking Kentuckians to stay off the roadways if possible, so crews can continue plowing and clearing roads.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has asked for the public’s help with the following:

Limiting travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads;

Give snow plows and crew members plenty of room on the road;

Ensure personal cars are winter ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles; and

Mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect against the quarantine of plow crews essential to roadway treatment.

