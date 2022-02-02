Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Suspects arrested in multi-county police pursuit across Ky., Ind.

LMPD officers were called to assist in a multi-county chase Tuesday night.
LMPD officers were called to assist in a multi-county chase Tuesday night.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested multiple suspects after a multi-county police chase on Tuesday night, LMPD confirmed.

The incident happened around 11:33 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to assist in police pursuit across Clark and Jefferson County, Indiana, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

The chase took place on I-65 South and ended near the Outer Loop exit close to mile marker 127.

TRIMARC confirmed the right three lanes and right shoulder have been blocked near the Fern Valley Road exit as the scene is cleared.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after being struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Walmart in Pleasure...
Woman hit, killed in Walmart parking lot in Louisville
The Kentucky Theater is in downtown Lexington and opened in 1921.
Kentucky is the saddest state in America, study shows
UofL forward Malik Williams
Pegues announces that Malik Williams is suspended indefinitely
Duaa Lutfi, 22, was killed when the car she was driving was hit head-on by a suspected drunk...
New information about deadly I-65 wrong-way crash released
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/1

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Forecast Update
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65 identified
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
Snow/IceTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/2
Snow/IceTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/2
Snow/IceTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/2
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.