Vigil held for Metro Corrections inmates who died while in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville residents came together at Jefferson Square Park on Tuesday evening to host a vigil for the lives lost at Metro Corrections over the past year.

The event was hosted by the Buddhist Justice Collective, who urged the public to come together and seek changes within the jail as five inmates died within the past six weeks.

“While we believe in a massive reform of the system, this is broken,” Phil Lloyd-Sidle with the Buddhist Justice Collective said. “We’re calling tonight on our city officials to do five immediate, urgent things that can be done in the next couple of months.”

The group is looking for the jail to reduce the number of people in custody, reinstate citations for low level offenses instead of arrests, and collaborate with courts to create an amnesty period for low-level offenders.

Tuesday’s vigil comes a day after Metro Council members called for a vote of no confidence in Louisville Metro Corrections director and his executive staff.

Council members said Director Dwayne Clark and his executive staff failed to properly lead officers inside the jail and protect inmates.

