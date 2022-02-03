2 sent to hospital after shooting at Jeffersonville bar; suspect arrested

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested one man in connection to an early-morning shooting at a bar on Thursday.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at Pitt Stop Pub Grill on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville, according to Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker.

When police arrived, they located a man who was wielding a firearm and saw patrons who were distraught due to the incident.

The suspect, 31-year-old Keiare Reed of Jeffersonville, did not comply with officers’ commands and stopped in the bar’s doorway, preventing officers from entering inside and helping victims.

Parker said while Reed’s behavior was “violent, aggressive and erratic,” officers used restraint and used verbal instructions to get Reed to surrender.

Reed was then arrested without further incident.

Initial investigation revealed the shooting happened after a physical altercation between Reed and a woman inside the bar. A bystander jumped in and attempted to intervene, which led to the shooting.

Police said the two victims, a 48-year-old from Marysville and a 30-year-old from Corydon, were found shot at the location and were sent to the hospital. One of the victims was seriously injured after being shot multiple times, but is expected to survive, police confirmed.

Reed was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and strangulation among other charges.

Jeffersonville Police continues their investigation.

