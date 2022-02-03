Support Local Businesses
ALERT DAY: Ice, sleet, snow to cause PM travel issues

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your wintry forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ICE STORM WARNING: Much of WAVE Country, including Louisville: through Friday morning
  • WINTER STORM WARNING: Jackson/Jennings Counties in Indiana: through Friday morning
  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Adair County: through Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ALERT DAY: ICE STORM WARNING. More locations will see the switch to freezing rain and then sleet as the day wears on. Icing will occur on elevated surfaces and then the roads this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 20s.

More will see sleet and snow tonight on top of the day’s ice accretion; watch for slick roads and sidewalks. Wind gusts near 30 mph are likely to cause power outages overnight as temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day remains for the Friday morning commute as slick roads are likely. Light snow is possible in the morning before tapering to flurries towards noon. Tomorrow will be quite cold with highs only in the 20s.

Temperatures drop into the single digits Friday night beneath partly cloudy skies. Wind chills below zero are also expected.

We should see widespread above freezing temperatures on Sunday, which will greatly improve road conditions. Next week looks quiet with warmer temperatures.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

