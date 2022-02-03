ALERT DAY: Winter storm takes aim at WAVE Country today

WEATHER HEADLINES

ICE STORM WARNING: Much of WAVE Country, including Louisville: Today - Friday

WINTER STORM WARNING: Jackson/Jennings Counties in Indiana: Today - Friday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Adair County: Today - Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will mix with and change to freezing rain by late morning/midday. The icing on elevated objects will happen first, then icing develops on the roads this afternoon. Still could change to sleet/snow later in the day.

Sleet and snow will continue off/on into the night adding to light accumulations onto the ice; this will keep roads slick. Wind gusts up to 30 mph will likely increase the power outage count more into the evening than it was during the day.

WAVE Weather Alert Day is out for the Friday morning commute as slick roads are likely. Light snow may still be falling as well with it tapering to flurries by midday. We’ll stay below freezing all day tomorrow.

A frigid Friday night is on tap, with lows in the single digits likely and wind chills below zero.

We should climb above freezing for most areas by Sunday, which will help improve slick roads dramatically. Next week does look quiet right now.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.