City of Louisville closures due to winter weather
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Due to the severe winter weather, Louisville businesses, offices, and organizations that will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3rd.
- City Hall and other government buildings
- All Louisville Free Public Library locations
- Louisville Metro Animal Services’ (LMAS) Animal House Adoption Center
- The Louisville Zoo
- Senior Nutrition congregate sites
JCPS will be in NTI on Thursday. A decision about Friday will be made on Thursday.
The city will continue frozen Meals on Wheels deliveries on Thursday, but they will be suspended on Friday.
The following shelters will be open:
- Wayside Christian Mission (accepts cats and dogs) — 432 East Jefferson Street
- Vincent de Paul (for men only) — 1034 South Jackson Street
- Salvation Army Center (day shelter only) — 911 S. Brook Street
This list is likely to be updated.
