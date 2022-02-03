Support Local Businesses
City officials host groundbreaking ceremony for low-income senior apartments

On Wednesday, city leaders gathered at the Zion Baptist Church to break ground on new apartments for low-income seniors.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, city leaders gathered at the Zion Baptist Church to break ground on new apartments for low-income seniors.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the Kentucky Housing Corporation announcing the new Zion Manor Senior Apartments II.

The complex houses 34 units on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, created to provide housing for very low and low-income senior citizens in Louisville.

“I do believe that in the coming years as it relates to generational investments, this initiative started by Zion Baptist Church will raise the hopes, aspirations and the youth to be a part of economic transition and change,” Manfried Reid, member of the Louisville Metro Housing Board said.

The Kentucky State Senate introduced a bill that would up federal resources for affordable housing if passed, which would help fund additional housing complexes such as this.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

