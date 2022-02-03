Fire chief says avoid safety risks when preparing your home for winter storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As WAVE Country prepares for the incoming ice storm, some people hit the stores, cleared the shelves and loaded up on food and supplies.

Some supplies people buy during serious winter storms include gas heaters and appliances to stay warm, but Louisville Metro Fire Department Battalion Chief Major Bobby Cooper said that equipment can pose another safety risk.

”When we see power outages, that’s when we see a significant number of injuries, and unfortunately fatalities, due to carbon monoxide poisoning,” Cooper said. “We attribute that to people using generators to power their homes, or fireplaces or space heaters to heat their home.”

Cooper recommends keeping generators at least 10 feet out from the home with the machine’s exhaust facing away from windows and doors. Also avoid using gas-powered heaters or misusing the stove as a source of heat. Cooper said it’s vital to have a working carbon monoxide detector in the home.

If possible, opt for battery-powered equipment in lieu of electricity.

”Have a flashlight, have battery back ups,” Cooper said. “[Use those] as emergency lighting instead of using candles as emergency lighting.”

Danny Pruitt, an experienced camper, said he’s ready to endure the storm at home and has the equipment for it.

“Put down on the sidewalk, put down rock salt, try to keep people from falling,” Pruitt said. “I got lights, little Cupid heaters, all that stuff when I go camping.”

He bought several pounds of salt at Janes Brothers Hardware on Portland Avenue, where staff took calls all day from customers asking about supplies to prepare.

“People have been wanting rock salt, ice salt, kerosene, propane heaters, kerosene heaters, any type of heaters that are portable,” manager Tim Embry said.

