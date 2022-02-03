Support Local Businesses
Highview house fire under investigation

A fire was put out by Okolona Fire crews in Highview on Feb. 3.
A fire was put out by Okolona Fire crews in Highview on Feb. 3.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire in Highview Thursday morning left a home severely damaged.

The house is on Cinderella Lane.

A WAVE News crew captured video of Okolona Fire crews battling the blaze’s aftermath. The homeowner’s badly burned belongings were seen being dragged out of the house.

So far, there has been no confirmation if anyone was hurt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

