How to report a power outage in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LG&E is making it easier than ever to report a power outage.

Customers have the option to call directly or use the mobile app if their electricity goes out during a storm:

File a claim via the LG&E and KU free mobile apps. ( Click here to download)

Report through an online LG&E account

Call (502) 589-1444

Text “OUTAGE” to 4LGEKU

In preparation for a possible power outage, LG&E suggests the following:

Keep a cooler on hand for any medications that need to be refrigerated.

Stock up on flashlights, a battery-powered radio, and extra batteries.

Put aside any food that doesn’t require refrigeration and some water.

Anyone who owns a portable generator should keep it outside or use it in a well-ventilated area.

If a power line falls on a car, drivers should not get out and should immediately call for help.

LG&E also has an interactive map so customers can see how large an outage is in their area. Click here to view it.

