How to report a power outage in Louisville

A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or report one with a call or text to 4LGEKU.(Pixabay)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LG&E is making it easier than ever to report a power outage.

Customers have the option to call directly or use the mobile app if their electricity goes out during a storm:

  • File a claim via the LG&E and KU free mobile apps. (Click here to download)
  • Report through an online LG&E account
  • Call (502) 589-1444
  • Text “OUTAGE” to 4LGEKU

In preparation for a possible power outage, LG&E suggests the following:

  • Keep a cooler on hand for any medications that need to be refrigerated.
  • Stock up on flashlights, a battery-powered radio, and extra batteries.
  • Put aside any food that doesn’t require refrigeration and some water.
  • Anyone who owns a portable generator should keep it outside or use it in a well-ventilated area.
  • If a power line falls on a car, drivers should not get out and should immediately call for help.

LG&E also has an interactive map so customers can see how large an outage is in their area. Click here to view it.

