How to report a power outage in Louisville
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LG&E is making it easier than ever to report a power outage.
Customers have the option to call directly or use the mobile app if their electricity goes out during a storm:
- File a claim via the LG&E and KU free mobile apps. (Click here to download)
- Report through an online LG&E account
- Call (502) 589-1444
- Text “OUTAGE” to 4LGEKU
In preparation for a possible power outage, LG&E suggests the following:
- Keep a cooler on hand for any medications that need to be refrigerated.
- Stock up on flashlights, a battery-powered radio, and extra batteries.
- Put aside any food that doesn’t require refrigeration and some water.
- Anyone who owns a portable generator should keep it outside or use it in a well-ventilated area.
- If a power line falls on a car, drivers should not get out and should immediately call for help.
LG&E also has an interactive map so customers can see how large an outage is in their area. Click here to view it.
