JCPS closed on Friday for snow day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools will be a traditional snow day for students and staff on Friday.

The district confirmed in a text message to parents on Thursday afternoon, stating schools would be closed due to expected power outages.

The day will not be a non-traditional instruction (NTI) day, instead operating as a snow day that will need to be made up at the end of the year.

JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert said all athletic and extracurricular activities for Friday have been cancelled.

The district will make an announcement for Saturday athletic and extracurricular activities sometime on Friday.

