KSP, National Guard troops stationed across commonwealth in advance of winter storm

By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference to provide the latest information on the winter storm hitting the commonwealth and the state’s response.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday ahead of the winter storm.

Beshear gives update on state’s response to winter storm

LIVE: Beshear gives update on state’s response to winter storm More>> https://bit.ly/34wpkZg

Posted by WKYT on Thursday, February 3, 2022

“While this storm is not as severe as the 2009 ice storm, it is still very dangerous,” Gov. Beshear said. “Later today through Friday morning roadways will be dangerous and temperatures will be very low. So avoid late work commutes today and avoid roadways if possible.”

WKYT also spoke with the director of Kentucky Emergency Management, Micheal Dossett, Thursday morning. He says the state’s emergency operations center is activated at level three.

This means all state cabinets are on board helping with pooling resources together in response to this ice storm.

The emergency management department has stationed teams including Kentucky State Police, the National Guard, and transportation personnel at major interstates across the commonwealth. They’re ready to respond in case difficulties arise in those areas.

Officials say if you have a power outage, preserve whatever heat you have inside your home by keeping the doors and windows shut. Dossett said warming centers across the commonwealth are currently on standby.

Governor Beshear says it’s hard to predict how many homes will lose power. He says, if the outage is widespread, Kentucky may call on out-of-state agencies for help. He noted that will largely depend on the resources available as wintry weather impacts other regions across the nation.

“This is one country. As we face events like this, we know that most of the resources will likely go to where they are most needed. We are on the edge with certainly the ice and the flooding, it could be significant,” Gov. Beshear said.

Officials are also strongly urging people to stay off the roads.

“Every time we have to respond to a state added motorist in any location, whether it’s a local highway or it’s an interstate, it takes valuable resources to are needed across the state in these big events,” Dossett said.

Dossett says if you must travel for an emergency, be sure to let your neighbors and family members know.

You can stay up to date on the latest road conditions at GoKY.ky.gov.

