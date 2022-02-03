Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Ky. AG Cameron partners with Shelby Co. officials to locate missing 4-year-old

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement to locate a missing 4-year-old from Shelby County last seen more than a year ago.

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said family members have not seen Serenity in over a year, and her parents refuse to cooperate with law enforcement.

Extended family reached out to Shelby County officials with concerns that Serenity is in danger, according to a release.

Serenity is listed with blond hair and blue eyes with a possible birthmark on her stomach.

Police said her last known location could be within the Shelby, Jefferson or Bullitt County areas.

The Attorney General’s Special Victim’s Unit is working with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the United States Secret Service in their investigation of Serenity’s disappearance.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Serenity is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 633-4324 or (502) 633-2323.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Sleet and freezing rain transition to snow tonight
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
Snow/IceTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/2
Name of woman killed in Walmart parking lot accident released
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of potentially...
State of Emergency declared in Kentucky ahead of winter storm
LMPD officers were called to assist in a multi-county chase Tuesday night.
Suspects arrested in multi-county police pursuit across Ky., Ind.

Latest News

Some supplies people buy during serious winter storms include gas heaters and appliances to...
Fire chief says avoid safety risks when preparing your home for winter storms
LMPD officers were called to assist in a multi-county chase Tuesday night.
Suspects arrested in multi-county police pursuit across Ky., Ind.
Duck Donuts announced their limited-time Valentine's Day edition of chocolate assortments.
Duck Donuts debuts Valentine’s Day chocolate assortment
LMPD Officer Cory Evans is accused of striking a protester with his riot stick on the back of...
Troubleshooter Exclusive: LMPD officer urges other officers speak up if accused after federal sentencing