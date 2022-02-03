Liberty beats Bellarmine 66-53 in afternoon tilt in Freedom Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a game moved up five and a half hours because of icy conditions in Louisville, Liberty took advantage of the smaller than expected crowd and of a Bellarmine team that shot just 35% from the field as the Flames won 66-53 in Freedom Hall.

The game was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip off, but was moved up to 1:30 p.m. That call was made on Wednesday, with icy condition forecast for Louisville.

“When two teams play and they have contrasting tempos, whoever gets their way is gonna win the game,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said, “and they had their way tempo wise today, and they did, they won the game.”

Liberty jumped out to a 13-3 lead, but Bellarmine responded. Dylan Penn capped an 8-0 run with a jumper in the lane for a 25-19 Knights lead.

It was 25-22 Bellarmine, with 4.1 seconds left, when Liberty star Darius McGhee connected on a three-pointer from about three steps inside the midcourt line. That evened the score at 25 at the half.

McGhee, who scored just 13 points, his third lowest total of the season, hit another triple on the Flames first possession of the second half, to give them the lead for good.

“They win the moments today,” Davenport said. “For example it’s 25-22, they hit a 28, 29 footer at the buzzer, tie it, we have the first possession of the second half, turnover, they hit a three, that’s a six point moment right there, and honestly, we never recovered.”

CJ Fleming led Bellarmine with 14 points, but was just 4-15 from the field and 3-10 from three. Ethan Claycomb added 11.

Shiloh Robinson led Liberty with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Lexington native Kyle Rode had 14 points and 9 boards.

Bellarmine falls to 13-10, 7-2 in the ASUN. Liberty improves to 16-7, 7-1.

The Knights are back home on Saturday night at 7 p.m. hosting Kennesaw State (9-12, 4-4) in Freedom Hall.

